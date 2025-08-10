Netflix renews ‘One Piece’ for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere

Netflix has confirmed an early renewal for its live-action adaptation of "One Piece", announcing the season three pickup during an annual celebration of Eiichiro Oda's iconic manga in Tokyo. The news comes months before the premiere of season two, slated for 2026, and much earlier than the season two renewal, which arrived weeks after the show's 2023 debut.

Season three will see Ian Stokes join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner. Stokes, who wrote two episodes and served as co-executive producer on season one, will take over from Matt Owens, who exited the series in March. Owens co-led season two alongside Tracz, while he and Steven Maeda helmed the first season.

Alongside the renewal, Netflix released a teaser for season two — subtitled Into the Grand Line — showcasing Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat Pirates embarking on perilous adventures through the fabled Grand Line in search of the world's greatest treasure. Expect strange islands, fierce enemies, and high-seas spectacle.

Returning cast members include Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, and Taz Skylar, joined by Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, Michael Dorman, and an expansive lineup of new faces such as Charithra Chandran, Joe Manganiello, Katey Sagal, and Mark Harelik. Mikaela Hoover will voice and provide facial capture for fan-favorite Tony Tony Chopper.

Season two is executive produced by Owens, Tracz, Oda, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Maeda, with Stokes also set to executive produce season three. Filming for the new season is expected to begin later this year.