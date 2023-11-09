Tisha and Farooki’s daughter debuts in ‘Autobigraphy’s’ song ‘Jochonar Phool’

In a much-anticipated cinematic treat, audiences have been able to see rare glimpses of the daughter of celebrity couple Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Ilham Nusrat Farooki, in a recently released song of their joint collaborative film, "Something Like an Autobiography".

The song, titled "Jochonar Phool", is written by Chirkutt frontline Sharmin Sultana Sumi and she jointly tuned and composed it with the songwriter and Chirkutt member Pavel Areen. The latter also produced the song. Mostofa Sarwar Farooki himself released the song on Wednesday through his Facebook profile.

Farooki, who directed and acted as one of the protagonists of the film, said, "I am charmed to share this opportune event with you. This song will always have a special place in my heart as this song features my daughter Ilham, and it is her very first appearance in a professional music video."

Whereas Ilham's mother, celebrated actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, shared, "This song is a letter from a mother to her daughter. All that I want to say to Ilham is in this song."

Produced by Redoan Rony, "Something Like an Autobiography" offers viewers a glimpse into the real lives of Farooki and Tisha. It is part of the anthology series "Ministry of Love" with the promise of delivering a blend of love, suspense, and real-life chemistry, blurring the lines between fact and fiction.

The standout feature of the film is the on-screen collaboration of the real-life celebrity couple Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Nusrat Imrose Tisha. This marks their first-ever appearance together in a film. The on-screen duo also co-wrote the screenplay for this Chorki web-film.

The official trailer, which was unveiled recently, opens with a powerful quote from Tisha, "Not money, not achievements, I have only wanted freedom all my life." Farooki takes on the role of filmmaker Farhan, and the narrative delves into the intricacies of their relationship. The story takes an unexpected turn as it transforms into a suspense mystery thriller, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

One of the most heartwarming moments in the trailer showcases the couple's journey into parenthood as they prepare for the arrival of their child after ten years of marriage. This tender moment adds depth to the film's exploration of love and the passage of time.

Farooki, a seasoned director in Bangladeshi cinema, has helmed two web films for the "Ministry of Love" anthology, namely "Last Defenders of Monogamy" and "Something Like an Autobiography."

Moreover, the film was selected to compete at the main competition section of the 28th Busan International Film Festival, along with having its world premiere at the same festival in October.