Tisha celebrates birthday at hospital, Farooki gives her special gift

February 20th marks the birthday of noted actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha. She has worked in numerous TV projects and movies. However, time has been quite challenging for the actress, as she is facing numerous problems in her family life.

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Nusrat Imrose Tisha's daughter, Ilham Nusrat Farooki, is unwell and currently hospitalised. And thus, the couple refrained from organising any special arrangements for this year's birthday. Nevertheless, even amidst these challenging circumstances, Farooki remembered to present a lovely surprise to his beloved wife on her birthday.

The "Something Like An Autobiography" director presented her with a beautiful ring, and the actress was overwhelmed by the wonderful surprise.

Tisha shared the news on Facebook with the caption, "Another new experience was added to my life. I celebrated my birthday sitting at the hospital. Thanks Farooki for remembering my birthday amidst such turmoil in our life."

In January, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki suddenly fell seriously ill and was admitted to the hospital. Doctors informed that he had suffered from a brain stroke. After recovering, Farooki returned home, but suddenly, their daughter Ilham Nusrat Farooki also fell ill and is currently hospitalised.