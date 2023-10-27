'Mujib' premieres in 503 Indian halls

After its release in Bangladesh on October 13 in 153 theatres, Shyam Benegal's directorial film "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" has now been released in over 500 theatres in India. This biopic of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is the first film to be released in such a large number of theaters, given its joint production in Bangladesh and India.

Himadri Barua, an official from the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), announced to the media that starting today, October 27, the film will be screened daily in 682 of India's 503 cinema halls throughout the entire next week. Amongst these, the movie has already been released in 103 theatres in Mumbai. Subsequently, the film has been released in 100 theatres in Kolkata and 75 theaters in Delhi. In this manner, the movie has been released in a total of 12 regions in India during its first week.

Prior to its release in India, on October 25, "Mujib" had a special screening at the National Museum of Indian Cinema Theatre in Mumbai. Amongst those present at this event were representatives from both the Bangladesh and Indian film development corporations, including Nuzaat Yasmin and Pratul Kumar, alongside other industry professionals.

During the premiere, Shyam Benegal expressed, "To be honest, I've immensely enjoyed working on this film. It's a great honor that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Mujib's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, enjoyed the movie."

Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal lent her voice to one of the film's songs. After viewing the film, she shared, "I'm delighted to have contributed to this project. It's a tribute to a remarkable figure. This film can be seen as a gift to our enduring friendship with Bangladesh. I firmly believe it's a story that should be shared with the entire nation, and I'm truly honored to be a part of it."

Arifin Shuvoo, speaking to Indian journalists, remarked, "Working with Sir Shyam Benegal has been a four-year journey that I'll remember for the rest of my life. I believe this history is not only for Bangladesh. Our relationship with India dates back to 1947, extends to 1952, and culminates in 1971. While this is the biopic of the Father of our nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, there's so much to discover and understand about how both countries have contributed to each other."

Notably, "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" was produced with a budget of Tk 83 crore, in collaboration between the governments of Bangladesh and India. Apart from Arifin Shuvoo, the film also features Nusrat Imroz Tisha, Nusraat Faria, Riaz, Jaideep Khan, Dilara Zaman, Chanchal Chowdhury, Siam Ahmed, Khairul Alam Sabuj, Ferdous Ahmed, Dighi, Raisul Islam Asad, Gazi Rakayet, Tauquir Ahmed, Misha Sawdagar, and many more artistes from both sides of the border.