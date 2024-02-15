'Mujib' biopic to be screened across 160 upazilas

A press conference was held today at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) to announce the screening of the biopic "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" across 160 upazilas of Bangladesh. This joint venture production of the Bangladesh and Indian governments has been directed by renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

During the conference, BFDC Managing Director Nuzhat Yeasmin urged media professionals to support the promotion of this biographical film about the Father of the Nation. She stressed the significance of ensuring that individuals throughout Bangladesh have the chance to view the film. "A roadmap has been prepared for the public screening of the biopic 'Mujib'," she said.

"District administrators in several districts have been reached out to, and district commissioners have finalised the locations for the film screenings to encourage audience participation. Discussions have taken place with the director general, and district and upazila city information officers will utilise miking to inform residents about the screening locations a day prior to the screening events," she added.

In the film, Arifin Shuvoo portrays the character of Bangabandhu, while Nusrat Imrose Tisha takes on the role of Bangabandhu's wife, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa. Prarthana Fardin Dighi appears as the younger Renu and Nusraat Faria embodies the character of Sheikh Hasina.

The cast includes numerous actors, such as Riaz portraying Tajuddin Ahmad, Chanchal Chowdhury portraying Bangabandhu's father, Sheikh Lutfar Rahman, Raisul Islam Asad portraying Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, Tauquir Ahmed as Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and so on.