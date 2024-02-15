Shitom Ahmed's 'Chorabali' featured in Karan Johar's web series

In a remarkable collaboration, Bangladeshi musician Shitom Ahmed's track "Chorabali" has featured prominently in Karan Johar's web series "Love Storiyaan".

The partnership between Ahmed and the production team materialised when director Karan Kapoor reached out to the musician via Instagram, having stumbled upon Ahmed's music on Spotify.

Ahmed's unique music style, characterised by indie, melodic guitar arrangements, and poignant vocals, made "Chorabali" a natural fit for the storyline of "Love Storiyaan."

Expressing his excitement, Ahmed disclosed that Kapoor's message initially went unnoticed as he had deactivated his account, only discovering it a month later.

The selection of "Chorabali" as the title opener for the sixth episode of "Love Storiyaan" underscores its seamless integration into the narrative, amplifying its recognition.

Reflecting on this milestone, Ahmed conveyed his surprise at the direct collaboration with Dharma Productions, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent Bangladeshi music on a broader platform.

With an established following in India through Spotify, Ahmed views this collaboration as a significant leap forward for independent Bangladeshi artists, heralding a new era of recognition and appreciation.

"Love Storiyaan," produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, showcases real-life love stories, capturing the resilience and triumph of love.