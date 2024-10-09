National Film Awards 2024 honours Karan Johar, Neena Gupta, A R Rahman and others

The 70th edition of the National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on October 8, celebrated the excellence of some of India's top cinematic talents. The recipients of such an honour shared their joy and gratitude after the event.

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, along with actors such as Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee,, and Neena Gupta, expressed their delight upon receiving the esteemed National Film Awards.

Nithya Menen, recognised for her role in "Thiruchitrambalam," dedicated the award to affirming her unconventional career decisions. "Awards were never on my mind when I took on any role. So, receiving this is truly unexpected," Nithya admitted. She further shared that this recognition instilled a sense of peace and assurance about her journey. "It is making me feel at ease. I've always chosen challenging paths. At times, it felt like I was moving against the current. This award means more because it has brought a sense of calm and validation."

Rishab Shetty, the "Kantara" star who clinched the Best Actor Award, highlighted the societal influence of films. "Every film leaves a mark. I owe this to the audience. The National Award is a significant recognition for an artiste," he remarked, emphasising his aim to craft stories that inspire positive transformation.

A R Rahman, honoured as the Best Music Director for "Ponniyin Selvan 1", expressed both pride and gratitude. "This award holds a unique place as it's my seventh National Award. My journey began with 'Roja' alongside Mani Ratnam, and now, after years, I've been awarded again for a film with him. Working with him always draws out our best."

Manoj Bajpayee, another notable awardee, graciously acknowledged his team's efforts. "It's a huge achievement when a film as modest as 'Gulmohar' gains recognition at the National Film Awards. I feel humbled. But this is not solely my victory—I owe it to the director, my co-actors, and everyone who contributed to the film."

Karan Johar, whose production "Brahmastra" also won a National Award, conveyed his gratitude on social media. "Every time I'm on this stage, it's a magical experience. But one emotion that never changes is gratitude. Thank you to @mib_india for continuously supporting our industry, and to the audience for your overwhelming love. This marks the third time I'm here, and the significance of this moment is not lost on me. A special day indeed, as it coincides with 44 years of @dharmamovies!"

Celebrated actress Neena Gupta, who secured her fourth National Award, also shared her appreciation. In a social media post, she wrote, "Deeply honoured to receive my fourth National Award from the esteemed President of India, Droupadi Murmu."

During the ceremony, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In his acceptance speech, he confessed, "Delivering a speech after receiving an award is quite challenging. If I had lines prepared, I would have delivered them effortlessly, but right now, I stand here without any notes. I'm at a loss for words. To my respected president, dignitaries, colleagues, and audience—I've been on this stage three times before, and it's all due to your blessings."