IIFA 2024: SRK, Rani Mukerji shine as ‘Animal’ dominates the night

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2024 was a star-studded affair in Abu Dhabi, with Bollywood's biggest names gathering to celebrate the best of Indian cinema. Among those gracing the event were icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

Shah Rukh Khan stole the show, not only with his hosting skills but also by performing alongside his co-hosts, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, to the smash hit "Jhoome Jo Pathaan". The night, however, belonged to the winners who took home prestigious IIFA awards.

As Shah Rukh Khan took home the Best Actor Award for his role in "Jawan", he gave an emotional acceptance speech, sharing his gratitude for the recognition. He said, "I want to thank all the other nominees — Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Paji. I think all of them were great, but I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long."

He further added a humorous note, saying, "Somebody reminded me that money needs to be put into a film. So I want to thank Gauri. She may be the only wife who's spending more on the husband than the other way around. We were going through a tough time while making 'Jawan' (referring to the Aryan Khan case)."

One of the major highlights of the night was the sweeping success of "Animal", directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film not only won Best Film but also saw several of its cast and crew bag awards under significant categories, including Best Supporting Actor for Anil Kapoor, Best Actor in a Negative Role for Bobby Deol, and Best Music. They made "Animal" one of the biggest winners of the night.

The three-day IIFA 2024 celebration commenced on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. The second day continued the glitz and glamour, with appearances from Bollywood's top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

As the festivities come to a close, the final night (tonight) will feature IIFA Rocks, an exclusive, invitation-only event. Featuring performances from artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the finale promises to be as spectacular as the rest of the festivities.

Here is the list of IIFA 2024 winners:

Best Film - "Animal" (Sandeep Reddy Vanga)

Best Actor - Shah Rukh Khan, "Jawan"

Best Actress - Rani Mukerji, "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway"

Best Director - Vidhu Vinod Chopra, "12th Fail"

Best Supporting Actor - Anil Kapoor, "Animal"

Best Supporting Actress - Shabana Azmi, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani"

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Bobby Deol, "Animal"

Best Story - "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani"

Best Adapted Story - "12th Fail"

Best Music - "Animal"

Best Lyrics - Siddharth-Garima, "Satranga" from "Animal"

Best Male Singer - Bhupinder Babbal, "Arjan Vailly" ("Animal")

Best Female Singer - Shilpa Rao, "Chaleya" ("Jawan")

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema - Jayantilal Gada, Hema Malini

Achievement for Completing 25 Years in Cinema - Karan Johar