Ranbir Kapoor to lead ‘Dhoom 4’ reboot

On his 42nd birthday today, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's fans were treated to exciting news regarding his next big venture. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kapoor is all set to lead one of Bollywood's most successful franchises, "Dhoom", with its upcoming instalment "Dhoom 4".

This project will be a major milestone for Kapoor, as it marks his 25th film in the industry. "Dhoom 4" is currently in development under Yash Raj Films (YRF) and is set to become a reboot of the franchise.

As per the report, the decision to cast Ranbir has been a long time coming. An insider revealed, "The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest in being a part of 'Dhoom 4' after hearing the initial concept and is now officially confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that Ranbir Kapoor is the perfect choice to carry forward the 'Dhoom' legacy."

What's most surprising about the reboot is the absence of two of the original recurring characters. Neither Abhishek Bachchan nor Uday Chopra will be reprising their roles in "Dhoom 4". Instead, the film will introduce a fresh pair of cop buddies, with two popular stars from the younger generation set to take on these roles.

"Now that the core story is finalised, the team will proceed to the casting phase. 'Dhoom 4' won't just be the biggest in the series but aims to set a new benchmark for Indian cinema on a global scale," the report continued.

The "Dhoom" franchise has been a major success in Bollywood, with each film raising the stakes higher than the last. The third film, "Dhoom 3", released in 2013, starred Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra, and it became a blockbuster at the box office. However, "Dhoom 4" is expected to take things up a notch with Kapoor in the lead.

Kapoor's recent track record has been stellar. His latest release, "Animal", directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has also been a huge hit. Fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects, which include "Ramayana", directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and "Love & War", by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where he will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, the sequel to "Animal" is reportedly in the works.

The shooting for "Dhoom 4" is expected to begin by the end of 2025 or early 2026, giving fans plenty of time to anticipate Kapoor's entry into the iconic franchise.