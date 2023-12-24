Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ is now 4th highest Indian grosser in North America

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action film "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor, has stylishly entered the Rs 800 crore club and amassed Rs 862.2 crore globally within three weeks since its release on December 1, as announced by the makers last Friday.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, sharing an update on Animal's North America (NA) box office on Sunday, revealed that the film is rapidly nearing the $15 million mark and has already secured the position of the 4th highest Indian grosser.

In a tweet, Ramesh Bala announced, "Animal has clinched the 4th spot as the highest Indian grosser in North America, holding the No. 1 position in Canada. The film continues its robust performance, rapidly approaching the $15 million mark (approximately ₹125 crore). Salute to the champions!" According to a recent Sacnilk.com report, the top 3 highest grossing Indian films in North America are "Baahubali 2" with $22 million, "Pathaan" with $17.48 million, and "Jawan" with $15.25 million.

"Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor, made an impressive debut not just in India but also in North America. According to Ramesh Bala, who shared the update on X on December 2, "Animal" became the 'highest grossing Hindi film on day 1' in North America, grossing $2.5 million and continuing to soar at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama, released globally on December 1, hit theaters in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna take on lead roles in "Animal."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, the film delves into the toxic relationship between a father and son. Anil portrays the emotionally distant father, while Ranbir embodies the role of the traumatided and enraged son.