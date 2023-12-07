TV & Film
Thu Dec 7, 2023 02:47 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 03:03 PM

‘Animal’ released in 48 halls across country

Photos: Collected

Following its grand theatrical release worldwide on December 1, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal" has now been released in 48 halls across the country from today.

The much anticipated, Ranbir Kapoor starrer film was supposed to be released on the same day of its global release. However, the film received approval to be screened by the Bangladesh Film Censor Board on Tuesday (December 5).

After much speculation, finally the foreign film import company Action Cut Entertainment brought the film under the SAFTA (South Asian Free Trade Area) agreement after being approved by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on November 28.

Anonno Mamun, owner of Action Cut Entertainment, said, "Intially, we are releasing 'Animal' on 48 halls across Bangladesh, and we will increase the number of halls and shows in the coming days."

Meanwhile, "Animal" has earned a whopping Rs 500 crores worldwide at the box office within six days of its release. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra, amongst others.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' to stream on Netflix
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' to stream on Netflix

Despite facing criticism, "Animal" is anticipated to dominate the ticket counters until Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" releases on December 21.

