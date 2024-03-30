Why ‘Crew’ didn’t land at Star Cineplex on Friday

The aviator heist comedy film "Crew," featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, was scheduled for release in Bangladesh alongside its global premiere on March 29. However, the film encountered an obstacle upon its arrival in Dhaka.

The Star Cineplex authorities had ambitious plans for the film, which marked their first import under the Safta agreement. Despite preparations for a grand premiere, the screening couldn't proceed as scheduled on Friday (March 29), as the film couldn't get censor clearance.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager of Media and Marketing, Star Cineplex, confirmed the delay to Banglatribune.

"The release of the movie had to be postponed due to censor complications. We're optimistic that the film will receive the censor certificate by Sunday (March 31). Our plan is to commence screenings in our theatres on Monday," explained Mesbah.

If the film does receive clearance by Sunday, it will be showcased in theatres until Chaand raat (eve of Eid al-Fitr). However, in adherence to the Safta agreement, which prohibits the screening of Hindi films during Eid and other significant festivals, the film won't be exhibited during Eid celebrations.

Since its release, the film has garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences, making a significant impact at the box office. "Crew" amassed a whopping Rs 10.28 crore on its first day in India (March 29), with a global revenue of Rs 20.07 crore.

Box office analyst and movie critic Sumit Kadel noted that this marks the third-highest opening-day collection of the year. Anticipating even more impressive numbers over the weekend, Kadel suggested that the film might unveil even greater surprises on Saturday and Sunday.

In "Crew," Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti portray the role of air hostesses employed by the fictional Kohinoor Airlines. When a colleague collapses mid-flight, the women uncover his involvement in smuggling gold biscuits. Seeking to enhance their modest lifestyles, they embark on the scheme themselves, outwitting the authorities until they are ultimately caught.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, known for "Lootcase", and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, the ensemble cast of "Crew" also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, and Saswata Chatterjee, amongst others.

