Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui rekindle romance?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui rekindle romance?
Photo: Collected

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, now Aaliya Anand Pandey according to her Instagram handle, has sparked speculation of reconciliation as she shares intimate family moments on their 14th marriage anniversary.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aaliya offered a glimpse into her celebration with the acclaimed Bollywood actor, sharing a touching photo of their family. The snapshot featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui alongside herself and their children, daughter Shora and son Yaani, exuding warmth and happiness.

Accompanying the heartwarming images was Aaliya's caption, "Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers," signalling a potential thaw in their previously tumultuous relationship.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui made headlines in recent months amid a highly publicised battle for custody of their children. Aaliya had previously aired grievances against the actor and his family, accusing them of harassment and asserting her rights as a mother.

In March 2023, Aaliya alleged that Nawazuddin had forcibly evicted her and their two children from their Mumbai residence, leading to a legal dispute culminating in the actor filing a defamation suit against her.

The couple's apparent reconciliation comes as a surprise following their publicised discord. Previously, Aaliya had hinted at finding solace in a new companion, sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media.

Related topic:
Nawazuddin SiddiquiAaliya Siddiqui
