TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Mar 27, 2024 11:01 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 11:11 AM

TV & Film

'Ityadi' to feature Nasir Uddin Khan and Mir Sabbir in a playlet

Photos: Collected

This year's Eid-ul-Fitr special "Ityadi" has been making headlines for its star-studded lineup, including singers Pritom Hasan, Protic Hasan, veteran actors Shahiduzzaman Selim, Azizul Hakim and many others.

Adding to the joyous hype among its audience, the country's most popular magazine program, "Ityadi", will also showcase a playlet (short dramatic piece) featuring prominent actors Nasir Uddin Khan and Mir Sabbir. The comedic sketch will portray the bittersweet aspects of a landlord-tenant relationship.

It's common to find tenants and landlords who are always at odds. Finding the right place to live or the perfect tenant can feel like an impossible task. As the laws regarding lodging don't quite exist –  landlords often end up calling the shots, leaving tenants walking on eggshells. This short drama has turned this whole saga into a hilarious drama for "Ityadi" this Eid.

Mir Sabbir, an actor and director, teamed up with Nasiruddin Khan, who has been dominating OTT platforms with his brilliant performances, to bring these everyday battles to life. They've managed to spin the tension and troubles into a comedy gold, said Fagun Audio Vision in a press release.

Meanwhile, there is also the issue of many so-called viral online celebrities getting caught up in various activities without really considering whether their actions are appropriate for society or their audiences or not. Instead of focusing on the substance of the content they make, they are often busy trying to increase their views and online presence. "Ityadi" will feature actress Tania Ahmed and a few university students to bring about a sketch around the ongoing trend in another playlet.

These two segments were performed on a grand stage, specifically crafted for Eid, in front of a live audience, and they seemed to enjoy them a lot, informed Fagun Audio Vision. They added that they expect that their TV audiences will also love the mini-dramas.

Hanif Sanket conceptualised, directed, and is set to present this year's Eid-special "Ityadi" segment, continuing their 34-year run on screen. The programme has been produced by Fagun Audio Vision.

Like every year, this Eid's special "Ityadi" will be aired on BTV and BTV World the day after Eid-ul-Fitr as part of the Eid- special programme lineup.
 

