Mon Apr 29, 2024 10:45 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 10:50 AM

Hanif Sanket's facebook page hacked, urges vigilance among followers
Photo: Collected

Renowned television host and producer Hanif Sanket, known for the popular magazine program "Ityadi," has found his verified Facebook page hacked. Sanket himself confirmed this information on his social media platform. Additionally, he urged his devoted followers to remain vigilant.

In a statement on Facebook, Sanket wrote, "With deep regret, I inform you that someone has hacked my page a short while ago and added a highly distasteful video clip, which was promptly removed by my technical team with utmost efficiency."

He further added, "Many have alerted us about the possibility of page hacking even before we posted this. For that, I express heartfelt gratitude and appreciation."

Meanwhile, Hanif Sanket has been entertaining audiences through the "Ityadi" program since the 80s, offering a blend of entertainment and social commentary. Through the show, he addresses various societal issues and spreads awareness.

Well and alive: Dhallywood films retain spot in halls
Well and alive: Dhallywood films retain spot in halls

Hanif Sanket is a versatile figure in the media industry, serving as a writer, presenter, director, and producer. However, it is his role as the esteemed host of "Ityadi" that has garnered him widespread recognition among viewers.

 

Hanif SanketItyadi
