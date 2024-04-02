Farin debuts as a singer in TV, Imran’s dream comes true

Ityadi consistently delights fans with their innovative musical segments, showcasing exceptional lyrics, melodies, and artiste selections. Through their programme, they try to deliver unique experiences.

This Eid, Ityadi presents an epic collaboration featuring Tasnia Farin and Tahsan Khan, marking Farin's television debut with a song.

Reflecting on her experience working on Ityadi, the singer revealed her long-standing fascination with the show, which has been a cherished part of her childhood.

Photo: Courtesy

"I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to perform for my favorite show. The song resonated well, and upon hearing it, it felt imbued with a unique flavor. I'm confident it will appeal to audiences across the country," expressed the singer.

The lyrics were penned by Kabir Bakul, with music composed by Imran Mahmudul.

This also marks Imran's debut performance on Ityadi, a moment he treasures deeply. "I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to sing for Ityadi for the first time. This program holds immense emotional significance for me; it's more than just a show. I used to dream of performing on this platform, knowing that those who did became instant hits. Ityadi has been a source of inspiration for me."

Photo: Courtesy

The song's lyrics were penned by Liton Adhikary Rintu, while Imran himself composed the music.

As customary, the Eid special edition of "Ityadi" will be simulcast on BTV and BTV World on the second day of Eid, following the 8pm Bangla news bulletin. The show is written, directed and presented by Hanif Sanket.