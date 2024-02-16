Imran to sing in four Indian languages

Imran Mahmudul's popularity has extended beyond the borders. Previously, he lent his voice to Hindi songs. However, this time, he will sing for a pan-Indian film, not just in one language, but in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, and Kannada.

Imran has already recorded the Hindi version of the song from Raju Bonagni's film "Engagement". The music composer of the film Rajat Ghosh, previously heard Imran's voice and suggested the film's director to have Imran for his film.

Meanwhile, Imran's latest composition "Boka Mon" was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Habib Wahid has sung the song, while Rajat Ghosh has penned the lyrics.

Saikat Reza directed the music video for the track, and it features Habib Wahid, Imran Mahmudul, Keya Payel, and Jonayed Bukdadi.