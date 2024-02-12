From apprentice to collaborator: Imran composes song for his ‘guru’ Habib

In an uplifting development for the Bangladeshi music scene, Imran Mahmudul, a well-known singer and composer, has reached a significant milestone in his career. Moving from being a music student to collaborating with one of his biggest inspirations, Habib Wahid, Imran's story embodies the essence of mentorship and artistic growth.

Imran has long been inspired by the renowned musician Habib Wahid, learning various aspects of music direction and composition from him. Their collaboration has seen Imran lending his voice to several of Habib's compositions, captivating audiences over the years.

However, a special moment arrives in the musician's career as he unveils his latest creation, a song dedicated to his mentor titled "Bokamon". This not only showcases Imran's artistic evolution but also reflects his deep respect and gratitude towards Habib Wahid.

Notably, "Bokamon" marks the first time Habib Wahid sings a composition by Imran.

The song's heartfelt lyrics are penned by Rajat Ghosh, while Saikat Reza adds visual depth to the music video, enhancing Imran's vision.

Imran reminisces about his early days as a curious student seeking guidance at Habib's studio in Jatrabari. His journey from a learner to a collaborator highlights the transformative impact of mentorship and dedication.

Imran shared, "Being able to sing and compose for him after 12 years is a great achievement for me. This song holds immense emotional significance."

"Bokamon" is set to release under the banner of Rangon Music on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day.