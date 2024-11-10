Music
Bangladeshi stars Fahmida Nabi and Muza light up San Jose

Bangladeshi stars Fahmida Nabi and Muza light up San Jose
Photos: Collected

The celebrated vocalist Fahmida Nabi shared the stage with popular music director and singer Muza in a concert yesterday (November 9), in San Jose, California, USA. Fahmida had already arrived in the United States, while sources revealed that Muza flew in from London to participate.

While delivering a speech as the introduction, Fahmida remarked, "Muza is a gifted artiste and composer of today's generation. I'm looking forward to performing on the same stage with him." Organised by the Sonar Bangla Foundation, tickets for the event were priced at $50.

"This time, I came prepared to perform in several states across the US. Organisers have started reaching out, and I'll share updates about my performance schedule very soon," Fahmida revealed.

Muza, on the other hand, has risen to fame with popular tracks like "Beni Khule", "Jhumka", and "Chena Chena", among others.

In addition to his solo work, he has collaborated on numerous songs with artistes such as Habib Wahid, Xefer, and Protik Hasan.

