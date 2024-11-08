Music
'Dhaka Retro' concert to rock the stage on newly announced date

On October 18, music enthusiasts were dismayed with the news of the postponement of the much-awaited concert "Dhaka Retro". Hosted by Blue Brick Communications, the concert was delayed due to unavoidable security issues, as informed by the organisation.

However, they have now revealed a revised date for the concert, and it will be held on November 15 (Friday), at the capital's Senaprangan, as per the official page of Blue Brick Communications. The concert is set to start at 5pm.

Four iconic bands from the '90s are set to share the stage once again, after a long hiatus. The concert will thus feature performances from timeless bands as such—Nagar Baul, Ark, Miles, and Dalchhut.

As a bonus, former Warfaze guitarist Oni Hasan has been added to the lineup with the four bands, heightening the excitement among fans for the concert.

The tickets are still available for purchase on the Get Set Rock website. Two categories of tickets are available on the site: VIP at Tk 2,400 and General at Tk 1,400.

Although fans were temporarily kept on hold, the organisers announced a new venue and date, causing renewed anticipation for the concert to reach new heights.

 

