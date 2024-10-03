‘Dhaka Retro’ concert to reunite iconic 90s bands on single stage

After a long hiatus, four iconic bands from the 90s are set to share the stage once again. The much-anticipated concert, titled "Dhaka Retro," will bring together Nagar Baul, Ark, Miles, and Dalchhut for a memorable night of melodies.

Often referred to as the golden era of band music, the 90s witnessed a revolutionary rise in the popularity of band songs across the nation. Bands were consistently engaged in numerous concerts and the release of both solo and collaborative albums.

Mixed albums featuring top bands were in high demand, drawing audiences to music stores in droves. Concert venues were packed, with fans eager to experience the electric energy of their favourite musicians live.

While the popularity of band music may have waned over the last decade, the timeless appeal of these legendary bands remains as strong as ever. Even today, audiences find themselves transported back to the golden era when they hear the iconic tracks from that period.

The "Dhaka Retro" concert is slated for October 18 at the Dhaka Arena in Purbachal, promising an evening of nostalgia and standout renditions.

The event is being hosted by Blue Brick Communication, with tickets now available for purchase at Get Set Rock. Tickets are priced at Tk 2,400 for VIP seats and Tk 1,400 for general entry. The show will kick off at 5pm, while gates will open for visitors at 3pm.

Kazi Riasat Nadeed, managing director of Blue Brick Communication, commented, "The bands from the '90s still hold immense value. They are all legends in their own right. It's rare to see them sharing the same stage nowadays. Their songs remain etched in people's memories, and many still yearn to witness their performances. This inspired us to conceptualise the 'Dhaka Retro' concert. We hope this event becomes a memorable experience for everyone."

Nadeed also shared that the ticket sales have received a positive response. He mentioned, "Tickets have only been on sale for two days, and many are already booked. We're receiving numerous inquiries. One notable observation is that, aside from the younger audience, there is also significant interest from older generations. Our aim is to create an event that both young and old can equally enjoy."