Dhaka’s cultural vibrancy restored: Concerts, exhibitions and plays returning slowly

Following the July mass uprising, the entertainment industry came to a standstill. With so much happening in the country, it seemed far-fetched to imagine organising a concert or stage play. Shortly after, a massive flood hit, plunging the nation into one of its greatest challenges as it struggled to recover amidst the devastation. Several concerts were organised to raise funds for flood victims who had lost their livelihoods in the disaster. Gradually, the nation found its footing, and the people united to restore the country to its former vibrancy.

On Friday (October 11), Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy reopened after a three-month closure, resuming theatrical performances on a limited scale with the play "Sea Morog". This month, six plays have been scheduled to honour the death anniversary of the legendary mystic bard Fakir Lalon Shah at the National Theatre Hall's main auditorium. On Saturday, Aranyak Natyadal's "Maiyur Singhason" was performed, followed by Ethic's "Rajdrohi" on Sunday.

Photo: Collected

Prachyanat's "Khawabnama" is set to be staged on October 18, with Lalon Shah's death anniversary programme taking place on October 19. Additionally, Swapnodal will stage "Tringsho Shatabdi" on October 25, while Theatre (Arambagh) will perform "Nikhai" on October 26.

Photo: Collected

Upcoming Friday (October 18) will be packed with concerts, with not just one, but three events happening throughout the day. Fans of 90s music are in for a nostalgic experience as popular bands like Nagar Baul, Ark, Miles, and Dalchhut come together for "Dhaka Retro" to perform their classic hits, taking everyone on a trip down memory lane at Dhaka Arena in Purbachal.

Another concert will be held at the beautiful Hatirjheel Amphitheatre, titled "Gonojagoron", featuring bands like Cryptic Fate, AvoidRafa, Nemesis, Kaaktaal, Conclusion, and Bay of Bengal. This concert will be a special tribute to the youth who bravely fought against fascism during the student-led uprising.

"Rhythms Plugged" will showcase the magical voices of Bappa Mazumder, Elita Karim, and Pilu Khan at 138 East in the capital.

If exhibitions and art soothe your soul, the upcoming shows are sure to captivate your artistic senses. "Sounds of Jhinuk", a narrative exhibition showcasing an animated feature film in progress by Afroza Hossain Sara, will be held from October 19-26 at Alliance Française de Dhaka.

Photo: Collected

Another notable exhibition is "Shilpa Sandhan", a group show at Safiuddin Shilpalay, featuring artworks by prominent artists such as Sultanul Islam, Sahida Akter, Shamsul Alam Innan, Shabin Shariar, and Mukti Bhowmick, running until October 16.

Also worth checking out is Rasel Rana's solo exhibition "Matir Manush", which brings Bengal's iconic tepa dolls to life on canvas. This exhibition, a tribute to preserving the art of tepa putul, was organised by Shilpangan and Bhumi. It opened on October 12 at Bhumi Gallery and will run until October 22.

As concerts, exhibitions, and theatre performances return in full swing, Dhaka is once again set to embrace its cultural vibrancy.