Mon Aug 18, 2025 06:27 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 06:41 PM

Greek tragedy ‘The Libation Bearers’ to be staged in Bangladesh for the first time

Photo: Collected

For the first time in Bangladesh, "The Libation Bearers", a renowned Greek tragedy by Aeschylus, will be staged at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on August 19, 20, and 21.

The production is being brought to the stage by the Department of Drama at Jagannath University. Translated by Mobashwer Ali and directed by Assistant Professor Catherine Purification, chairperson of the department, the play is being produced and performed by students of the 2021–22 academic session (17th batch). All shows will begin at 7:00 pm at the Studio Theatre Hall of Shilpakala Academy, with tickets available at the venue.

"This is the first time a Greek tragedy will be staged in Bangladesh, and it's not just a milestone for us as students but for the entire theatre community," said Diya Chowdhury, a member of the chorus. "Greek tragedies may be thousands of years old, but their emotions, questions, and narratives remain relevant today."

Photo: Collected

Authoi Das Meghla, who plays Electra, described the production as "a historic moment." She said, "We've always studied the timeless works of Euripides, Sophocles, and Aeschylus in books. Bringing them alive on stage allows audiences to experience the unique beauty of Greek tragedy."

Photo: Collected

Alishan Probaho, who plays Aegisthus, noted that staging "The Libation Bearers" in Bangladesh is "a bold cultural step that connects our own artistic practices to an international legacy," while Soumen Mondol, cast as Orestes, added that the play offers "a refreshing and powerful experience" for local audiences, as Greek tragedies are rarely explored in the country.

Photo: Collected

Director Catherine Purification explained that the play portrays stories of familial killings—a father sacrificing his daughter, a wife murdering her husband, and a son avenging by killing his mother. "It reflects the cruelty of human history, where even killers face the consequences of their deeds. In today's global context, where nations inflict violence upon others, the themes of this play resonate deeply," she said.

She invited audiences to join the historic event, adding, "This production marks the first-ever staging of a Greek tragedy in Bangladesh, and we warmly welcome everyone to experience it with us at Shilpakala Academy."

 

