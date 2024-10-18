Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Oct 18, 2024 04:05 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 04:10 PM

Most Viewed

Music

‘Dhaka Retro’ concert postponed

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Oct 18, 2024 04:05 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 04:10 PM
‘Dhaka Retro’ concert postponed
Photo: Collected

The highly awaited concert, "Dhaka Retro", set to feature performances from the likes of Nagar Baul, Ark, Miles, and Dalchhut, has been officially postponed.

The event was supposed to take place at the Dhaka Arena in Purbachal and is being hosted by Blue Brick Communications. As per a notice released by the organisation, the show is being delayed due to unavoidable security issues.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The rescheduled date will soon be announced by Blue Brick Communications with the already purchased tickets being viable for the then. The notice also affirmed that those interested in receiving a refund will be reimbursed within 15 days. 

Rhythm Plugged
Read more

Two major concerts to light up Dhaka tonight

Keeping in mind the utmost priority of the attending audience and after careful discussions with the authorities, the organisation feels confident that this is the most responsible decision to take. Further information can be obtained from Blue Brick Communications' Facebook page.

 

Related topic:
Dhaka Retro concertBlue Brick Communications
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka’s cultural vibrancy restored: Concerts, exhibitions and plays returning slowly

Dhaka’s cultural vibrancy restored: Concerts, exhibitions and plays returning slowly

3d ago
‘Dhaka Retro’ concert to reunite iconic 90s bands on single stage

‘Dhaka Retro’ concert to reunite iconic 90s bands on single stage

2w ago
|মতামত

হাসিনার দুঃশাসনের মাপকাঠিতে বঙ্গবন্ধুকে বিচার করা ঠিক হবে না

স্বাধীনতা যুদ্ধের ইতিহাসকে যথাযথ সম্মান দিতে হবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

শেখ হাসিনাকে আশ্রয় দেওয়া অপরাধ: রিজভী

৩৩ মিনিট আগে