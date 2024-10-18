‘Dhaka Retro’ concert postponed

The highly awaited concert, "Dhaka Retro", set to feature performances from the likes of Nagar Baul, Ark, Miles, and Dalchhut, has been officially postponed.

The event was supposed to take place at the Dhaka Arena in Purbachal and is being hosted by Blue Brick Communications. As per a notice released by the organisation, the show is being delayed due to unavoidable security issues.

The rescheduled date will soon be announced by Blue Brick Communications with the already purchased tickets being viable for the then. The notice also affirmed that those interested in receiving a refund will be reimbursed within 15 days.

Keeping in mind the utmost priority of the attending audience and after careful discussions with the authorities, the organisation feels confident that this is the most responsible decision to take. Further information can be obtained from Blue Brick Communications' Facebook page.