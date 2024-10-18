Two major concerts to light up Dhaka tonight

From intimate acoustic performances to nostalgic 90s hits and contemporary rock anthems— music lovers have a packed evening ahead tonight with "Rhythm Plugged," and "Gonojowar" taking centre stage in the capital.

The concerts feature a star-studded line-up, including Pilu Khan, Bappa Mazumder, Elita Karim, Miles, and Nemesis, among others.

At the heart of the action is "Rhythm Plugged", an acoustic music event featuring the stellar trio of Pilu Khan, Bappa Mazumder, and Elita Karim. Taking place at 138 East restaurant in Gulshan, the concert will showcase a medley of some of their most beloved songs.

Organisers have placed special emphasis on using acoustic instruments, aiming to create an intimate, mellow atmosphere that offers a soothing musical experience.

"We've worked hard to craft a melodic experience that will touch the audience's hearts. The evening will be pure magic," said one of the organisers of the event.

While "Rhythm Plugged" promises an evening of mellow tunes, fans of 90s Bangladeshi rock will be treated to a wave of nostalgia with "Dhaka Retro" at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal.

The concert celebrates the golden era of Bangladeshi music, with performances by iconic bands such as Nagar Baul, Ark, Miles, and Dalchhut.

The event will also pay tribute to Ayub Bachchu, the legendary frontman of LRB, who remains a towering figure in the country's rock scene.

Adding to this musical feast, the "Gonojowar" concert at Hatirjheel Amphitheatre will showcase a more modern sound, featuring some of the country's most exciting rock bands. Organised by Mavix Global, the concert will feature high-energy performances from bands such as Nemesis, Cryptic Fate, Avoid Rafa, Bay of Bengal, Kaaktaal, Conclusion, Owned and more.

"Gonojowar" is scheduled to take place today from 3pm onwards.