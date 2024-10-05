Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Roger Waters’ relationship hits new low

The ongoing feud between David Gilmour and Roger Waters, two prominent members of the famous British rock band Pink Floyd, dates back to many years.

Tensions surfaced publicly in 1985 when Roger departed from the band, resulting in a legal battle over the use of its name. As time went on, various other factors strained their relationship. Nonetheless, they put their differences aside and came together for a performance at Pink Floyd's reunion concert in 2005.

Initially, their disputes stemmed from musical differences, but over time, global politics began to play a significant role. Their differing opinions on various political matters have increasingly complicated their relationship in recent years, with David criticising Roger's political views and remarks regarding Israel, Ukraine, and the United States.

David has now clearly stated that he will not collaborate with Roger again and has no intention of performing on the same stage with him in the future.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, he was asked whether he would ever share the stage with Roger again. He responded directly, saying, "Absolutely not."

David explained his stance by stating, "I tend to steer clear of people who actively support genocidal and autocratic dictators like (president of Russia Vladimir) Putin and (president of Venezuela Nicolás) Maduro. Nothing would make me share a stage with someone who thinks such treatment of women and the LGBT community is OK."

"On the other hand, I'd love to be back on stage with [late Pink Floyd keyboardist] Rick Wright, who was one of the gentlest and most musically gifted people I've ever known."

Last year, Roger compared Israel to the Nazis in his statements. In response, David's wife, Polly Samson, criticised him, labelling him as "anti-Semitic." David also backed Polly's comments, and since then, the divide between him and Roger has grown even wider.

Notably, Pink Floyd was established in 1965 by four members, including Roger Waters. The other founding members were Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, and Richard Wright. David Gilmour became a member two years later. Syd left the group in 1968 because of health problems, and Richard Wright exited in 1981.

When Roger left in 1985, David Gilmour and Nick Mason continued to run Pink Floyd. However, the band's activities gradually diminished over time. Despite leaving Pink Floyd, Roger has maintained his musical career and remains active in advocating for human rights and opposing war.