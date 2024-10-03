Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Oct 3, 2024 06:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 07:00 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Pink Floyd sells music rights to Sony for $400 million

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Oct 3, 2024 06:53 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 07:00 PM
Pink Floyd sells music rights to Sony for $400 million
Photos: Collected

Iconic British rock band Pink Floyd has sold the rights to their recorded music to Sony Music in a deal valued at nearly US $400 million, according to a report by the Financial Times. 

The deal concludes years of negotiations and legal disputes between key band members, including Roger Waters, David Gilmour, and Nick Mason, along with the estates of keyboardist Richard Wright and original singer-songwriter Syd Barrett. Notably, the sale includes the rights to Pink Floyd's recorded music but excludes songwriting rights, which remain with individual songwriters. The agreement also covers the band's name and likeness, which encompasses merchandise, theatrical, and other related rights.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

One significant inclusion in the deal is much of Pink Floyd's iconic artwork, which was predominantly designed by British design firm Hipgnosis. Albums like "Dark Side of the Moon", "The Wall", "Wish You Were Here", and "Animals" have long been associated with their distinctive visual designs, further adding value to the agreement.

While there has been no official comment from the band members or Sony Music, the Financial Times report claims to have information on the final terms of the sale.

Sony Music has been actively acquiring major music catalogues in recent years, having spent over a billion dollars on rights from artistes like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, and Queen's non-North American catalogues. The Pink Floyd acquisition marks another significant addition to Sony's growing portfolio.

Coldplay announces retirement from studio albums after 12th release
Read more

Coldplay announces retirement from studio albums after 12th release


 

Related topic:
Pink FloydSony MusicRoger WatersSyd BarrettDavid GilmourDark Side of the MoonWish You Were HereBob DylanThe Wall
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Roger Waters busy on new album, says Pink Floyd reunion ‘not in me’

Roger Waters busy on new album, says Pink Floyd reunion ‘not in me’

3m ago

Bob Dylan reminisces ‘Concert For Bangladesh’

1y ago

Pink Floyd unveils hidden gems in annual 'copyright dump' strategy

9m ago

Pink Floyd!

9y ago
|নারী টি-২০ বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

নারী টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপে এক দশকের হারের বৃত্ত ভাঙল বাংলাদেশ

এই প্রতিযোগিতায় টানা ১৬ ম্যাচ হারার তেতো স্বাদ পেরিয়ে জয়ের আনন্দ মিলল তাদের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

আদানির সঙ্গে বিদ্যুৎ চুক্তি খতিয়ে দেখবে জাতীয় রিভিউ কমিটি

২৬ মিনিট আগে