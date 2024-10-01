Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Oct 1, 2024 06:12 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 06:16 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Coldplay announces retirement from studio albums after 12th release

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Oct 1, 2024 06:12 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 06:16 PM
Coldplay announces retirement from studio albums after 12th release
Photos: Collected

Coldplay has officially revealed their plans to retire from making music albums, announcing that the band will stop after their 12th studio release. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, frontman Chris Martin shared that the British band's 10th album is set to be released on October 4, with just two more albums planned before their retirement from the studio.

Martin explained that this decision is not arbitrary but part of a thought-out plan. "We are only going to do 12 proper albums, and that's real. Having that limit means the quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we're trying to improve," he said during the interview. 

He noted that the decision was influenced by some of the band's biggest musical heroes, including the Beatles and Bob Marley, who also limited the number of albums they released.

"There are only seven 'Harry Potter' movies, 12 and a half Beatles albums, and about the same for Bob Marley," Martin added, referencing their inspirations. Beyond this, he expressed a desire for his bandmates—Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion—to have more personal time outside the band. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"To make an album great as a band, it's a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves," he told NBC News.

While Coldplay will stop producing full albums after their 12th, Martin hinted that the band members may still collaborate on other projects. 

Coldplay recently wrapped up the European leg of their "Music of the Spheres" tour, which has grossed an impressive US $1 billion since its start in 2022, making it only the second tour ever to reach that milestone. Next, the band is heading to Australia and New Zealand, with plans to perform in Asia next year, followed by newly announced shows in the UK.

The news of Coldplay's retirement from albums has left many fans with mixed emotions. While some are saddened that the band is just two albums away from the end, others were surprised by the early announcement. One fan wrote on X, "Why are they announcing it years in advance?" while another commented, "End of an era… but why the early announcement?"

Rs 2500 tickets for 90,000? Coldplay tickets in India spark outrage
Read more

Rs 2500 tickets for 90,000? Coldplay tickets in India spark outrage


 

Related topic:
ColdplayColdplay Music of the SpheresMusic of the SpheresChris MartinBeatlesBob Marley
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Yoko Ono hospitalised in NY with flu-like illness: spokesman

8y ago
Chris Martin

Chris Martin Delhi gig: Joy for some, heartbreak for most

9y ago
George Martin, Beatles

George Martin, legendary producer for the Beatles, dies

8y ago

Man Booker Prize 2015: Marlon James wins for A Brief History of Seven Killings

8y ago
Coldplay announces third Mumbai show due to ‘phenomenal demand’

Coldplay announces third Mumbai show due to ‘phenomenal demand’

1w ago
ডেঙ্গুতে মৃত্যু
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৪৪

গত ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে তিনজন মারা গেছেন। একই সময়ে ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত ১ হাজার ১৪৪ জন হাসপাতালে ভর্তি হয়েছেন।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে কলেজ শিক্ষককে পিটিয়ে হত্যা, খাগড়াছড়িতে ১৪৪ ধারা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে