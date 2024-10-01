Coldplay announces retirement from studio albums after 12th release

Coldplay has officially revealed their plans to retire from making music albums, announcing that the band will stop after their 12th studio release. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, frontman Chris Martin shared that the British band's 10th album is set to be released on October 4, with just two more albums planned before their retirement from the studio.

Martin explained that this decision is not arbitrary but part of a thought-out plan. "We are only going to do 12 proper albums, and that's real. Having that limit means the quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we're trying to improve," he said during the interview.

He noted that the decision was influenced by some of the band's biggest musical heroes, including the Beatles and Bob Marley, who also limited the number of albums they released.

"There are only seven 'Harry Potter' movies, 12 and a half Beatles albums, and about the same for Bob Marley," Martin added, referencing their inspirations. Beyond this, he expressed a desire for his bandmates—Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion—to have more personal time outside the band.

"To make an album great as a band, it's a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves," he told NBC News.

While Coldplay will stop producing full albums after their 12th, Martin hinted that the band members may still collaborate on other projects.

Coldplay recently wrapped up the European leg of their "Music of the Spheres" tour, which has grossed an impressive US $1 billion since its start in 2022, making it only the second tour ever to reach that milestone. Next, the band is heading to Australia and New Zealand, with plans to perform in Asia next year, followed by newly announced shows in the UK.

The news of Coldplay's retirement from albums has left many fans with mixed emotions. While some are saddened that the band is just two albums away from the end, others were surprised by the early announcement. One fan wrote on X, "Why are they announcing it years in advance?" while another commented, "End of an era… but why the early announcement?"