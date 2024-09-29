Rs 2500 tickets for 90,000? Coldplay tickets in India spark outrage

British rock band Coldplay's highly anticipated concerts in Mumbai have turned into a nightmare for fans, as tickets are being resold at outrageous prices. Originally priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 12,000, some tickets are now being resold for as much as Rs 900,000 ($10,800). The frenzy erupted after over 10 million fans vied for just 180,000 tickets on BookMyShow (BMS), leading to site crashes and long queues.

Resellers swooped in quickly, with tickets already available at five times their original price, sparking accusations of a rigged system. This debacle is not unique to India. Globally, concert ticket reselling has become a huge issue, seen recently with Oasis in the UK, Madonna's "Celebration" tour, and Beyoncé's "Renaissance" concerts.

Ticket scalping is illegal in India, but that hasn't stopped resellers from using bots and automation to buy tickets in bulk and inflate prices. While BMS warns fans to avoid unofficial sources, many suspect the platform's anti-scalping measures are ineffective, leaving fans priced out.

The problem isn't limited to Coldplay. Concerts by Diljit Dosanjh have seen similar ticket resale chaos. As international artists like Coldplay and Ed Sheeran perform in India, attending these concerts has become a status symbol, elevating ticket prices even higher. According to a 2022 report, India's music concert market generated ₹8,000 million in revenue and is expected to grow by 25% by 2025.

India's live music scene is evolving rapidly, driven by affluent fans who see attending global acts as part of their cultural capital. Concerts have become about more than just music; they're events to be seen at, often valued more for bragging rights than genuine love for the artist.

Industry expert Brian Tellis explains that a decade ago, sponsorships covered 80% of concert costs, but today, ticket sales cover the majority. With demand skyrocketing, concert organisers are profiting from inflated prices.

Meanwhile, Coldplay's tour has been fuelled by a viral social media frenzy, where videos of their live performances flooded platforms like Instagram. Fans shared clips of Fix You and Sky Full of Stars, amplifying the excitement and pushing ticket prices even higher. Influencers and celebrities also added to the FOMO (fear of missing out).

Despite growing demand for international shows, India's concert venues still struggle to meet global standards. Coldplay's performances will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, a smaller venue compared to international stages.

India's concert industry is booming, but the country must address ticket scalping, subpar venues, and uneven fan access if it wants to continue attracting international artists. How the industry adapts to this demand will determine whether fans get the world-class experience they deserve.