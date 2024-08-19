Warfaze celebrates 4 decades with concerts worldwide

The iconic rock-metal band Warfaze has triumphantly marked 40 years in the music industry as of June 5 this year. To commemorate this remarkable journey, the band is determined to keep their legacy alive. With a focus on both domestic and international concerts, they are also planning to release new albums and souvenirs. In honour of their four-decade milestone, the band is gearing up for an array of lively celebrations. The festivities will kick off with a highly anticipated tour across the United States, set to begin this September.

During this two-month tour, Warfaze will rock the stage in various cities across the United States, including Dallas, Houston, Austin, Minnesota, and Atlanta. The band is also gearing up for a grand reunion back home, where both former and current members will come together for a special event. Following this reunion, this music band has plans to set out on an international concert series, performing in several countries.

Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu, the founding member, drummer, and leader of Warfaze, reflected on the band's journey as they marked 40 years of making music. He expressed a mix of pride and astonishment, stating, "It's a unique feeling to realise we've traveled this far, song by song. The joy is immense, but it's also surprising because maintaining our musical integrity over such a long period hasn't been easy, especially in a country where band music had to carve out its own identity. Yet, through innovation and flawless performances, local bands have secured a place in the hearts of listeners. Warfaze is one of the rare bands that have sustained this four-decade long journey. We're deeply thankful to our fans and listeners, whose unwavering support has fueled our motivation to keep going."

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Warfaze is set to release a remake album featuring their iconic track "Pothchola 2". Ahead of the full album launch, the band has already dropped three singles—"Hariye Tomake", "Alo", and "Ondho Jibon"—on their official YouTube channel. These releases have been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from listeners.

For the remake, these tracks have been chosen from Warfaze's albums "Moharaj", "Alo", and "Obak Bhalobasha". Additionally, this year, the online music show "Coke Studio Bangla" offered a fresh rendition and performance of the song "Obak Bhalobasha" in a completely new style. This creative interpretation has garnered widespread acclaim from listeners.

Warfaze stepped into the music scene on June 5, 1984. Since then, the band has released eight full-length albums, along with numerous mixed albums and singles, winning over the hearts of countless fans.