Oli Louis: The Nigerian man who fell in love with Bangla music

In the realm of creative inspiration, few pursuits rival the journey that leads an individual to explore unfamiliar musical territories. Yet, who could have foreseen that the enchanting verses of legendary Bengali musicians Gauri Prasanna Mazumder and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay's "Oiliro Kotha Shune Bakul Hase" would ignite a passion for Bangla music in a Nigerian musician?

Oli Louis, a Nigerian garment merchandiser whose initial visit to Bangladesh was solely for the purpose of business, found himself captivated by Bangla songs through this very melody. "One day, I stumbled upon the song, and it entranced me with its magic. It took me just two days to learn it. As I delved deeper, the profound lyrics, melodious tunes, and sweet harmonies inspired me to delve further into the world of Bangla music," shared Oli, who recently made his mark in Coke Studio Bangla's third season with the debut song "Tati".

Navigating the bustling streets of Dhaka posed a linguistic challenge for Oli, who didn't speak the language. "Learning Bangla was quite a feat. I picked it up by conversing with rickshaw pullers and garment sellers in Bangabazar," he recalled with a grin.

Having been part of a choir and musical band in Nigeria, Oli recognised a rhythmic kinship between Bangla folk and African music, which piqued his interest in Bangla melodies. "When I began listening to Bangla songs, I sensed a familiar cadence in the improvisational beats and rhythmic patterns. That's what drew me to Bangla music," shared the musician.

His rendition of "Shada Shada Kala Kala" marked a turning point, garnering widespread acclaim and affirming his belief that Bangladeshis would embrace him as one of their own if he pursued Bangla music wholeheartedly.

"Music transcends language; it speaks to the soul. Even though I couldn't grasp the lyrics initially, I felt a profound connection to the singers and found my own interpretation of the music. That's what fueled my admiration for Bangla music," reflected Oli.

Seeking to bridge cultural divides, Oli endeavoured to blend the rich chronicles of Bangla and African music. His collaboration with Coke Studio Bangla's third season was a testament to this endeavour. "My inclusion in Coke Studio Bangla felt like a divine intervention. A friend approached me about joining the show, and I embraced the opportunity wholeheartedly," shared Oli.

The thematic essence of the song centered around weaving, struck a chord with Oli, who perceived it as a metaphor for unity. "Weaving isn't a prevalent theme in Nigerian music. By infusing elements of my culture into the song, I aimed to foster harmony," he emphasised.

Embracing the collaborative spirit, Oli penned verses for the song, contributing his unique perspective to the narrative. "The team entrusted me with writing verses for the song. It was a learning experience, crafting verses that resonated with both cultures," he explained.

Despite minimal rehearsal time, Oli's innate musicality allowed him to adapt swiftly to the song. "The camaraderie among the Coke Studio team, especially Arnob bhai, Jaya Ahsan, and Adnan bhai, was remarkable. Their support was instrumental in the success of the song," acknowledged Oli.

Reflecting his cultural heritage, Oli adorned himself in traditional Igbo attire for the performance, symbolising unity amidst diversity. "My attire, embellished with 'isi agu' (lion-head prints), showcased my Igbo heritage while harmonising with Bengali culture," he explained.

Upon hearing his Bangla song, Oli's mother expressed boundless joy, affirming his decision to pursue Bangla music. "My heartfelt gratitude goes out to my fans, who inspire me to create music. I look forward to crafting more original Bangla songs in the future," concluded Oli, his eyes brimming with hope and enthusiasm for the musical journey ahead.