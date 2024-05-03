Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri May 3, 2024 07:08 PM
Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 07:42 PM

Music

'Ma Lo Ma': Traditional folk meets modern beats in Coke Studio Bangla's latest drop

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri May 3, 2024 07:08 PM
‘Ma Lo Ma’: Traditional folk meets modern beats in Coke Studio Bangla’s latest drop
Photo: Collected

In a smooth blend of tradition and modernity, Coke Studio Bangla Season 3 has released its second song, "Ma Lo Ma", featuring the collaborative efforts of Pritom Hasan, Shagor Dewan, Arif Dewan, and Aly Hasan.

"Ma Lo Ma" delves into the profound realisation that life's journey is akin to navigating through the dualities of adulting and nostalgia. It encapsulates the introspective query that often arises with age: "What am I doing here?" Yet, within this existential questioning lies the potential for a beautiful transformation—a self-acceptance that allows individuals to flourish even amidst life's most challenging seasons.

This folk fusion composition serves as a poignant dialogue acknowledging the inevitable transitions of life. Using metaphors such as a broken boat symbolising life and a river symbolising the world, the song intricately weaves together themes of growth and self-discovery.

Adding depth to the composition is the infusion of "Chaad Petano Gan", a form of Shaari Gaan, originating from the folk genre dating back to the Mughal Era. This unique musical style was adopted by building masons in the urban landscape during the 80s and 90s, infusing their laborious work with rhythm and melody. The rhythmic beats of paddles, accompanied by soulful verses, created a festive atmosphere amidst their toil.

Lead vocalist Pritom Hasan, along with Shagor Dewan and Arif Dewan from the Dewan family, brings their own interpretation to the song. Their familial connection to the original writer of "Ma Lo Ma Jhi Lo Jhi" adds a layer of authenticity to the rendition.

Curated and produced by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob and Pritom Hasan, with music composed and arranged by Pritom Hasan, "Ma Lo Ma" pays homage to its folk roots while embracing contemporary elements. The song's lyrics, penned by Md Khalek Dewan, alongside Aly Hasan's rap, create a timeless narrative of growth and the eternal quest for meaning in an ever-changing world.

The collaborative effort extends beyond the vocalists, encompassing a diverse ensemble of musicians including vocalists Jannatul Firdous Akbar, Shanta Islam, and Samsan Rayna Ahmed, as well as instrumentalists Md Jalal Ahammad on flute, Pradyut Chatterjea on keys, Nafius Salam Yani on guitar, and others, each contributing to this musical production.

With chief sound engineer Faizan R Ahmad (Buno) at the helm, "Ma Lo Ma" was composed, and arranged by Pritom Hasan.

The creative agency behind the project, Dotbirth Limited, collaborated with the video production team at Runout Films, with director Adnan Al Rajeev at the helm.

Related topic:
Coke Studio Bangla 3, Coke Studio Bangla, Coke Studio Bangla season 3, Ma Lo Ma, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Pritom Hasan, Adnan Al Rajeev
