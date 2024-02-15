TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Feb 15, 2024 07:06 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 12:05 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Mehazabien's sister debuts on-screen

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Feb 15, 2024 07:06 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 12:05 AM
Mehzabien's sister debuts on-screen
Photo: Collected from Malaika's Instagram account

Malaika Chowdhury, sister of actress Mehazabien Chowdhury, has made her acting debut with a television commercial.

The production has been directed by acclaimed director, producer and scriptwriter Adnan Al Rajeev, who is most renowned for making innovative TVCs for different TV channels.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

Congratulating Malaika on her first TVC, Mehazabien shared on her official Facebook account, "Congratulations Malaika Chowdhury on your debut TVC with Himalaya Bangladesh. You are amazing!"

In the TVC, beautiful Malaika was seen promoting a product by Himalaya. 

Currently she is studying at North South University. 

Related topic:
Malaika ChowdhuryAdnan Al RajeevMehazabien Chowdhury
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Chanchal, Tushi, Mim, Mehazabien win big at Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2022

Adnan Al Rajeev’s birthday celebrated on a river cruise with stars

Mehazabien steadfast after hat-trick awards

Mehazabien steadfast after hat-trick awards

A resolute Mehazabien

Moments from the country's premiere OTT event

Moments from the country's premiere OTT event

|বাংলাদেশ

প্রীতি উরাংয়ের মৃত্যু: ডেইলি স্টার সম্পাদকের বক্তব্য

প্রীতি উরাংয়ের মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যুর ১০ দিন পর বিষয়টি নিয়ে আপনাদের সামনে হাজির হওয়ায় আমি আন্তরিকভাবে ক্ষমাপ্রার্থী।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

চট্টগ্রামে মদ আটক নিয়ে ‘লুকোচুরি’, গ্রেপ্তার ৪

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification