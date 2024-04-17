John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s sons collaborate for new single ‘Primrose Hill’

The iconic songwriting duo Lennon-McCartney sees a revival, albeit through the musical talents of the Beatles' offspring. James McCartney, son of Paul McCartney, collaborates with Sean Ono Lennon, John Lennon's son, on "Primrose Hill", a reflective acoustic piece with a mellow rhythm and introspective guitar solos.

McCartney shared the inspiration behind the song on Instagram, stating, "I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summer day. Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind's eye. Primrose Hill is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person."

Paul McCartney himself took to social media to support the collaboration, extending warm regards to Ono Lennon. McCartney, born to Paul and Linda McCartney in 1977, released two solo albums in 2013 and 2016, and said he was now "really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you," according to a report by The Guardian.

"Primrose Hill" follows the release of a solo single earlier this year, "Beautiful". He has previously co-written songs with his father and played with him on albums such as 1997's acclaimed "Flaming Pie".

"It's hard to live up to the Beatles," he said in a 2013 interview with the Daily Mail. "When Wings toured they got slated. Even Dad found it hard living up to the Beatles. I started out playing under an alias because I wanted to start quietly. I had to serve my time as a musician and wait until I had a good body of songs and for a time when both myself and my music were ready. I don't want to sit around. I want to earn my own living."

Video of Primrose Hill

Ono Lennon has also carved out his own musical career since early appearances on albums by his mother Yoko Ono. He joined the alt-rock band Cibo Matto, who then backed him – along with Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey – for his debut album "Into the Sun" in 1998. Lennon went on to collaborate with artistes as varied as Albert Hammond Jr, Soulfly, Mark Ronson and "Jurassic 5", and has released further solo work alongside film scoring.

Meanwhile, The Beatles' legacy remains vibrant. Following the release of what was billed as the final new Beatles song, "Now & Then" – which topped the UK charts in November – and the three-part Peter Jackson-directed documentary "Get Back", a reissue of the 1970 film "Let It Be" has been announced to air on Disney+ in May. Directed by Michael Lindsay Hogg, it charted the making of the album of the same name, and leftover footage from the shoot formed Jackson's documentary series.

In addition to these developments, fans have the opportunity to acquire a unique piece of McCartney memorabilia: – the open-top bus that Jackson and Wings travelled in for their 1972 European tour. Fully restored and in working order, the double-decker in Yellow Submarine-style livery is expected to sell for up to EUR 200,000 at auction on 22 April.