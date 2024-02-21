Sam Mendes set to direct four separate Beatles films

John, Paul, George and Ringo will each be the subject of a different upcoming feature film.

Director Sam Mendes is embarking on an ambitious project that will dive into the lives of each member of "The Beatles" through four separate feature films. The movies will intersect to narrate the extraordinary journey of the iconic band, leading up to their legendary breakup in 1970, according to a press release.

Mendes, known for his acclaimed works such as "American Beauty," "1917," and the James Bond films "Skyfall" and "Spectre," expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "I'm honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies."

Sony Pictures Entertainment will finance and distribute all four films theatrically in 2027, with specific release plans to be announced later. The studio promises an "innovative and groundbreaking" strategy for the rollout of the films.

The decision to release all four films in the same year is considered risky, but the surge in popularity of music-themed movies at the box office suggests a promising trend. Mendes's project joins a lineup of anticipated musical biopics, including films about Elvis Presley, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, and the Bee Gees.

In addition to directing, Mendes will produce the films alongside his partners at Neal Street Productions and Apple Corps Limited, the multimedia organisation founded by "The Beatles". Jeff Jones will serve as executive producer for Apple Corps Limited.

"We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time," said Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions.

This marks the first time "The Beatles" have granted their full support for a scripted film project. While the band has been the subject of numerous documentaries and inspired several cinematic adaptations, Mendes's project promises to offer a fresh perspective on their legendary journey.

Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony's Motion Picture Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe."

The announcement of Mendes's Beatles project comes as a significant milestone for Sony Pictures Entertainment, coinciding with Columbia Pictures' 100th year anniversary.