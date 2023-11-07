Entertainment
Meghdol to perform in Kolkata

Illustration: Maisha Syeda

Popular Bangladeshi band Meghdol is set to perform in Kolkata for the second time this year.

The concert, headlined by Meghdol, will also feature several other musicians from Coke Studio Bangla at the Hard Rock Cafe in Kolkata on November 18.

Photos: Collected

Additionally, another organiser of the initiative, TalentWala, is also scheduled to arrange a two-hour-long solo concert featuring the popular band on November 17.

Confirming the matter, Meghdol's vocalist Shibu Kumar Shil said, "We are excited to revisit Kolkata this month. We will be in Kolkata and attend multiple events from November 17-21."

Earlier this year, Meghdol and other popular bands from Bangladesh performed at the Moitree Concert in Kolkata's Rabindra Bhavan on July 23.

Since 2003, Meghdol has been known for its thoughtful lyrics, use of metaphors, and sophisticated sound design. The band has released a total of two albums, "Droher Mantre Bhalobasa" (2004) and "Shaharbandi" (2009), and collaborated on a number of projects, including a film and a franchised musical show. Recently, the popular rock band celebrated its 20-year anniversary.

 

