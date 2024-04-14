Celebrating Bangladeshi weavers with Coke Studio Bangla’s ‘Tati’

If you are a devoted listener of Coke Studio Bangla, chances are you may not have missed its Season 3 opener, "Tati," — a song that celebrates not just the music, but the very soul of Bangladeshi craftsmanship. Released under the creative direction of Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, the vocalists include Md Gonjer Ali, Oli Boy and the evergreen Jaya Ahsan. Clad in Jamdani outfits, the performers truly amplified the melodic embrace of the song and paid homage to our wavers — consequently, the hands behind our handloom industry.

Thread, a clothing brand owned by Syeda Sadia Afrina and specialising in Jamdani, collaborated with Coke Studio Bangla to dress the performers, creating a vivid tableau that was as much a feast for the eyes as the music was for the ears. This collaboration goes beyond typical sponsorship — it is an exemplary statement of cultural pride and sustainable fashion.

Photo: Joyeeta Trisha

The inspiration behind the Jamdani designs for "Tati" was deeply rooted in the song's homage to the weavers. "The idea of collaborating with Coke Studio Bangla itself was an exciting opportunity for us," Afrina remarked.

Motivated by this unique concept, Afrina and her team decided to employ age-old traditional Jamdani motifs across the attires of the entire crew, celebrating the storied heritage of Bangladeshi handloom weavers with vibrant colours and delicate weaves crafted by Thread's master weavers.

The choice of Jamdani for these performances was intentional, serving as a visual representation of the song's homage to the weavers and their timeless artistry. The intricate motifs and delicate fabric of Jamdani are the results of an age-old technique that involves a labour-intensive process of hand-weaving on the loom, where patterns are added not by a thread, but by sheer will and skill.

Photo: Joyeeta Trisha

The impact of this collaboration on the visibility and appreciation of Jamdani fabric and its artisans cannot be overstated. Afrina believes this project marks a significant milestone for the Bangladeshi weaving industry. "This whole journey of creating the song is Thread Bangladesh's little effort towards heritage safekeeping. It is a shout-out to Jamdani, our weavers and our heritage," she emphasised.

Thread's approach to the designs for "Tati" went beyond traditional use. Normally confined to saris, Jamdani was transformed under Afrina's direction into innovative garments such as shirts, suits, and blazers for male artists.

"We have used this Coke Studio platform to bring different ideas to life," Afrina stated. This initiative was aimed at demonstrating that Jamdani fabric is not limited to saris alone but has significant potential across various segments of the Bangladeshi fashion industry. "I believe this will inspire new ideas related to Jamdani and we may surprise ourselves with creativity," she reflected.

Through its poignant lyrics and the visual spectacle of performers adorned in Jamdani, the "Tati" song connects the past with the present — uplifting the artisan community with each note and weave.

Photo: Joyeeta Trisha

As Arnob praises the hardworking weavers with the lyrics — "While knitting on the loom, the weaver's mind hums the tune of warp and weft" — let us also recognise and celebrate their skills, stories, and legacies that continue to inspire and resonate across generations.

Styling: Aniqa Zaheen

Jewellery: 6 Yards Story