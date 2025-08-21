July frontliners dominate the Ducsu race

Nominations close with 509 submissions

Many frontliners of the July uprising, which brought down the Sheikh Hasina regime, are now in the spotlight as leading candidates in the Ducsu election.

So far, nine panels have been announced for the 28 Ducsu posts. Most of the student groups nominated July protesters for either of the top three positions -- vice-president, general secretary or assistant general secretary.

According to students, many candidates for other posts also participated in last year's uprising.

On the final day of submission yesterday, members of different student groups at Dhaka University handed in their nomination papers for the Ducsu election. Umama Fatema, contesting for VP with an independent candidate; Photo: Palash Khan

"The leaders who were at the forefront of the mass uprising and inspired others with their courage have earned respect from the students. Many of them are now leading the panels for the Ducsu election. I believe voting students will have a soft corner for them," said Abu Baker Mojumder, GS candidate from Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad.

The leaders who were at the forefront of the mass uprising and inspired others with their courage have earned respect from the students. — ABU BAKER MOJUMDER, GS candidate from BGCS.

The spirit of July stood for gender equality, parity between the differently abled and conventionally abled, and for justice between minorities and majorities. — MEGHMALLAR BOSU, GS nominee for Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote

Chhatra Union leader Meghmallar Bosu, contesting for GS from Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote, said, "The spirit of July stood for gender equality, parity between the differently abled and conventionally abled, and for justice between minorities and majorities. It is from the moral urgency of July's vision that we continue this struggle."

On the last day of nominations submission yesterday, BNP-backed Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's DU unit, BGCS (an organisation of July protesters), and another leftist group announced their panels.

Independent platform "DU First" also unveiled their full panel. They had earlier named Jamaluddin Khalid for VP, Mahin Sarkar for GS and Fateha Sharmin Anne for AGS.

Abu Baker Mojumder, a July movement coordinator, contesting for GS from BGCS; Photo: Palash Khan

Chhatra Dal announced a 27-member panel with Abidul Islam Khan for VP, Shaikh Tanveer Baree Hamim for GS, and Thanbir Al Hadi Mayed for AGS.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Abidul said, "So far, other groups have been busy appropriating the spirit of July for their own ends. In contrast, since August 5, we have upheld that spirit without engaging in any unauthorised or opportunistic practices.

"That's our initial success. Guided by integrity and commitment, we believe it is we who can properly lead from Dhaka University for democracy and for the nation."

BGCS announced its "Baishommyo Birodhi Chhatra Sangsad" panel with Abdul Kader for VP, Abu Baker Mojumder for GS and Ashrefa Khatun for AGS.

A leftist alliance announced its "Aparajeyo Ekattur-Adommo Chabbish" panel, with Nayeem Hassan Hridoy as VP, Anamul Hasan Onoy as GS and Aditi Islam as AGS.

Meghmallar Bosu, contesting for GS from Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote; Photo: Palash Khan

OTHER PANELS

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Islami Chhatra Shibir announced its panel -- "Oikyaboddho Shikarthi Jote" -- with Abu Sadik Kayem for VP, SM Farhad for GS and Mohiuddin Khan for AGS.

Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote announced its "Pratirodh Parishad" panel with Tasnim Afroz Imee for VP, Meghmallar Bosu for GS, and Jabir Ahmed Jubel for AGS.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad announced "Ducsu for Change" with Md Bin Yamin Mollah as VP, Sabina Yasmin as GS and Rakibul Islam as AGS.

Islami Andolan-backed Islami Chhatra Andolan announced "Sachetan Shikkarthi Sangsad" with Yasin Arafat as VP, Khairul Ahsan Marzan as GS and Saif Mohammad Alauddin as AGS.

Former Students Against Discrimination spokesperson Umama Fatema will lead an independent panel, vying for the post of VP, with Dhaka University Journalists' Association President Mohiuddin Mujahid Mahi and its former president Al Sadi Bhuiyan as contenders for GS.

Fatema said her full panel will be announced tomorrow after qualifications are reviewed.

General students and leaders said Umama and Mahin, both independents, and BGCS's Abdul Kader and Abu Baker Mojumder were central coordinators or co-coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination, which spearheaded the July uprising.

They said Shibir's Sadik Kayem organised the movement from behind the scenes when many coordinators were picked up. Meghmallar Bosu and Jabir Ahmed Jubel also actively took part.

Meanwhile, Chhatra Dal's Abidul mobilised students during protests.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad's Md Bin Yamin Mollah was arrested on July 27, 2024, while Chhatra Union's Anamul Hasan Onoy was detained on July 31 from a rally demanding Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Chhatra Front leader Aditi Islam, students said, was among the organisers at DU's Kuwait Maitree Hall.

Sadek Kayem, the Chhatra Shibir nominee for VP, with his panel, who submitted his nomination form on Tuesday. With the polls slated for September 9, the nomination papers will be scrutinised today, after which a draft list of candidates will be published. Photo: Palash Khan

PANELS HONOUR INJURED PROTESTER

In a unique move, Chhatra Dal, BGCS, Islami Chhatra Andolan, and Pratirodh Parishad did not field any candidate for research and publication secretary in honour of Sanjida Ahmed Tonni, who was injured in a Chhatra League attack while protesting on DU grounds on July 15 last year.

A photo of her bloodied face became one of the iconic images of the movement.

Tonni, a psychology student, will contest independently. In a Facebook post, she pledged to serve students with dedication. "With your support, I will turn this vision into reality."

Abidul Islam Khan, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal nominee for VP, with his panel; Photo: Palash Khan

509 NOMINATIONS SUBMITTED

Meanwhile, Chief Returning Officer Prof Zashim Uddin said 509 of 658 nomination papers were submitted yesterday.

"Tomorrow we'll know the number of candidates contesting for each post. We'll scrutinise the papers and then publish a draft list." The draft is expected at 1:00pm today.

Candidates may withdraw until 1:00pm on August 25, after which the final list will be published the next day. Campaigning will run from 4:00pm August 26 till September 8 midnight.

Voting will be held on September 9, from 8:00am to 3:00pm, with counting and results the same day.

Apart from the top three posts, there are posts of Liberation War and democratic movements secretary; science and technology secretary; common room secretary; international affairs secretary; literature and cultural affairs secretary; research and publication secretary; sports secretary; students' transport secretary; social service secretary; career development secretary; health and environment secretary; and human rights and legal affairs secretary.

The remaining 13 are member posts.

The last Ducsu election was held in 2019, after a 29-year hiatus, though it is supposed to be annual.