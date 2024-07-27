Arko Mukherjee pays homage to Shafin Ahmed

Miles, a renowned Bangladeshi band, struck a chord with the youth of Kolkata, especially during the 1990s. Shafin Ahmed, a former leading light in the band, became an icon for aspiring musicians in the band music scene. The recent passing of Shafin Ahmed has left a void in the hearts of many in Bengal, especially in Kolkata, as they mourn the loss of the star.

The impact of Shafin's loss is felt far and wide within West Bengal's music community. Both artistes and the general public are reminiscing about the memories associated with Shafin and the band Miles, recalling the influence the band had during their formative years. Among those paying tribute is Arko Mukherjee, a talented artiste from India.

On the day Shafin passed away, Arko expressed how much the Bangladeshi band Miles had influenced him as a young music enthusiast. He shared how challenging it was to get his hands on their albums back then.

Reflecting on the olden days, Arko wrote, "It was quite a challenge to get hold of their songs. There was no YouTube back then. I didn't have a decent guitar, and my pocket money was limited. There was a shop very far from where I lived, and if I gave them blank cassettes, they would record the songs for me."

Arko did more than just pay tribute. He recorded a cover of a song originally sung by Shafin Ahmed, titled "Polashir Prantor" from the Miles album "Probaho".

In truth, the legendary artiste Shafin Ahmed and the band Miles did more than just captivate fans like Arko; they carved out a respected place for themselves among all Bengali-speaking music enthusiasts. This influence has been so profound that even the Kolkata media are reporting on his sudden passing.

Incidentally, Shafin Ahmed travelled to the United States this month to participate in a concert on July 20, however he fell ill before the show and had to be hospitalised. This iconic artiste of many timeless songs breathed his last at around 6:50am (Bangladeshi time) on July 25 after suffering a massive heart attack at a hospital in Virginia, USA.