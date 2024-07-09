Music
Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup dies at 78
Photos: Collected

Jani Chacko Uthup, husband of renowned Indian pop singer Usha Uthup, passed away in Kolkata yesterday, their family confirmed. 

The 78-year-old experienced unease while watching television at home. Although he was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The cause of his death was attributed to a fatal cardiac arrest.

Jani Chacko Uthup, Usha Uthup's second husband, had a longstanding connection to the tea plantation industry. Their paths first crossed in the early 1970s at the legendary Trincas.

In addition to his wife Usha, Jani Chacko Uthup has left behind a son and a daughter.

The family has announced that the final rites will take place today.

