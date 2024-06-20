Celine Dion apologises for ‘cheating’ fans in new Amazon documentary

In a heartfelt revelation, Celine Dion opens up about her battle with Stiff-person syndrome and other hidden struggles in a newly released Amazon Prime documentary.

In a poignant display of raw emotion, Celine Dion fought back tears while apologising to her devoted fans in her new documentary. The heartbreaking scene, featured in one of the clips, arose from the singer's struggle with Stiff-person syndrome, a neurological condition that has significantly affected her ability to perform.

Dion disclosed that she had been concealing the diagnosis for a while, and her tearful confession addressed the weight this secret placed on both her and her fans, even as she continued to perform as if "nothing was wrong."

"There were times when I faked it, blaming the microphone as if it was at fault," Celine admitted in the documentary that premiered at BAFTA in London's Piccadilly on Tuesday. The singer went on to say, "I followed my mum's advice and didn't show any fear. But there were also moments when we had to halt the show. 'Quick change of clothes' and I never returned. The lie has become too burdensome now."

In 2022, Celine Dion disclosed her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome in a brief note shared on Instagram. Since then, she has kept a low profile. However, in November 2023, she garnered significant attention when she made a rare appearance at an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens, amidst her treatment. She then surprised fans with an unexpected cameo at the 66th Grammy Awards in February 2024.

The "All by Myself" singer addressed her fans, stating, "I'm sorry it took me so long to get in touch with you." This seems to be the first time the singer has candidly talked about the toll her medical condition has taken on her singing career, to the extent that she felt the need to conceal it from her fans. Reflecting on her peak years, Celine broke down, expressing how much she longs for the stage. "I must confess, every day has been a challenge," she said, according to the Mirror.

Earlier this week, the 56-year-old received a standing ovation at the New York City debut of her documentary. She referred to the project as a "love letter" to her fans. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, the documentary will be available on Amazon Prime starting June 25. Besides showcasing the ups and downs of her life and her fight against a debilitating illness, the film will also feature scenes from her late husband Rene's funeral and treasured moments with her sons.

Reflecting on the documentary, the singer remarked, "These past few years have been extremely difficult for me. The process of discovering my condition and learning how to live with and manage it has been a rough journey, but I am committed to not letting it define who I am."