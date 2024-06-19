Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensorineural hearing loss

Popular playback singer Alka Yagnik has recently announced on her Instagram account that she has been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder.

"To all my dear fans, friends, followers, and well-wishers: A few weeks ago, as I stepped off a flight, I abruptly found myself unable to hear. It took some time to gather the courage, but I now want to address my absence for those who've been wondering".

"My doctors have identified it as a rare sensorineural hearing loss brought on by a viral infection," she shared in her post.

Alka Yagnik, the iconic voice behind several Bollywood hits, shared a cautionary note with her followers. "To my fans and younger peers, I urge you to be mindful of exposing yourselves to very loud music and frequent use of headphones," she wrote.

Fellow playback singer and colleague, Sonu Nigam, expressed his wishes for her swift recovery. "I sensed something was off. I'll visit you when I return. Wishing you a speedy recovery," he commented.

Shankar Mahadevan conveyed his best wishes, stating, "Praying for your quick recovery, Alkaji. You will be absolutely fine and back to your usual vibrant self. Sending lots of love and best wishes."

Alka Yagnik, numerous awards-winning singer, is well-known for hits like "Odh Li Chunariya" ("Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya"), "Baazigar O Baazigar" ("Baazigar"), "Neend Churayee Meri" ("Ishq"), "Agar Tum Saath Ho" ("Tamasha"), and many more.