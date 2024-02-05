Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan win laurels

The Grammys 2024 awarded the Best Global Music Album to Shakti's "This Moment", featuring musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh Vinayakram.

In a photo posted by the Grammys on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Mahadevan and fellow band member Ganesh Rajagopalan are captured receiving the award on stage. The Grammys wrote, "Congrats to Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' by Shakti. #GRAMMYs" in the post.

During his acceptance speech, Mahadevan expressed gratitude, stating, "Thank you, boys. Thank you to God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you… Last but not least, I dedicate this award to my wife, to whom every note of my music is dedicated." His words elicited a loud cheer from the crowd.

The album "This Moment", released on June 30 last year, features eight songs crafted by John McLaughlin (guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist). Nominated for the Grammys alongside artistes like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido, it clinched the Best Global Music Album category.

Ustad Zakir Hussain emerged victorious in both the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category, alongside Rakesh Chaurasia, and the Best Instrumental Composition category. The tabla maestro etched his name in Grammy history by becoming the first Indian artiste to claim three Grammys in a single night. This achievement added to his previous wins in 1992 and 2009, bringing his total Grammy count to five.

The Grammys 2024 featured an electrifying opening act by Dua Lipa. Miley Cyrus secured her inaugural Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category, while veteran singer Joni Mitchell claimed the Best Folk Artiste Grammy.