Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:31 AM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:53 AM

Fuad Almuqtadir and Muza grace the stage of Grammys

Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:31 AM Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 08:53 AM
Fuad Almuqtadir and Muza grace the stage of Grammys
Photo: Collected

The 66th Grammy Awards are currently underway in Los Angeles, and this time, Bangladeshi musicians Fuad Almuqtadir and Muza are in attendance at this prestigious event. The two are experiencing the Grammys through Qinetic Music.

Fuad Almuqtadir and Muza grace the stage of Grammys
Photo:Collected

While it's mostly sunny in Los Angeles, heavy rain is prevailing today. Despite the rainy weather, the two musicians are showering our newsfeed with pictures and short reels on their social media. 

Fuad Almuqtadir and Muza grace the stage of Grammys
Photo: Collected
Muza donned the customary black tuxedo and white shirt, while Fuad Almuqtadir chose comfort in a black Punjabi, a black scarf, and complemented the look with black sunglasses. The "Aktai Amar Tumi" singer ensured to showcase his cultural roots through this traditional ensemble. 

Fuad Almuqtadir and Muza grace the stage of Grammys
Photo: Collected

 

