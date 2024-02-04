Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, SZA, and Joni Mitchell to star at 2024 Grammys

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the 2024 Grammy Awards, there's a whispered optimism that this year might be the one where the ceremony finally gets it right. Known for occasionally favouring middle-of-the-road heritage acts over contemporary pop, this year's nominees seem to align more with popular choices, with R&B star SZA leading the pack with nine nominations.

The star-studded lineup for performances includes heavyweights like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell, and even the iconic U2. Trevor Noah is set to host the event for the fourth consecutive year, overseeing a staggering 94 categories, from best contemporary Christian album to best audiobook, where Michelle Obama and Meryl Streep will go head-to-head.

Phoebe Bridgers' indie-rock supergroup Boygenius and pop sensation Victoria Monét are tied with seven nominations each. Other prominent female figures with multiple nominations include Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, and Ice Spice, setting the stage for a female-led awards night.

How to Watch the Grammys?

For those eager to catch the premiere ceremony at 20:30 GMT on Sunday (2:30am in Bangladesh), a strong pot of coffee is recommended. With more than 80 awards to be presented, the "premiere ceremony" often showcases the more obscure categories with less polished yet enthusiastic winners. The entire event can be streamed on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and live.grammy.com.

The main show, starting at 01:00 Monday GMT (7:00pm in Bangladesh), will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount Plus. Selected speeches and performances are usually uploaded to YouTube the following day.

Swift's historic bid

Photos: Collected

Taylor Swift has the potential to make history by becoming the first artist ever to win the Album of the Year Grammy four times if her album "Midnights" emerges victorious. Currently tied with legends Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, and Frank Sinatra, Swift faces stiff competition in a diverse list of nominees.

Other contenders for the coveted Album of the Year award include Boygenius, Janelle Monáe, Jon Batiste, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA.

Legends returning to the stage

While modern-day superstars are expected to deliver unforgettable performances, the spotlight may be stolen by two legendary artistes who have been relatively absent from the public eye.

Joni Mitchell, at the age of 80, is set to make her debut Grammy performance, promising a reception worthy of her living legend status. Additionally, Tracy Chapman is rumoured to make a rare public appearance, joining country star Luke Combs for a rendition of her 1988 classic "Fast Car".

Global influence and new categories

SZA's success story extends beyond borders, with her second album, "SOS", topping charts for 10 weeks and marking her ascent to the major league. A win for her album would also mean recognition for Scottish music producer Blair Ferguson, who contributed to the hit single "Snooze".

The introduction of new categories, such as Best African Music Performance, reflects the growing influence of genres like Afrobeats and Amapiano. Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, and Davido, along with breakout South African singer Tyla, are among the inaugural nominees.

Justice for Miley

Miley Cyrus, despite her storied career, is yet to win a Grammy, and this year's six nominations for her album "Endless Summer Vacation" may finally bring her the coveted accolade. The Best Rock Song category presents a clash of cultures, pitting Olivia Rodrigo against The Rolling Stones, with Boygenius as a strong contender for multiple awards.

As the music world eagerly awaits the 2024 Grammy Awards, anticipation is high for a night that could potentially redefine the narrative of the prestigious ceremony.

