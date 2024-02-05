Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Feb 5, 2024 12:34 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 05:12 PM

Music

Taylor Swift announces surprise album during Grammy acceptance speech

Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift, who secured six Grammy nominations, at the 2024 Grammy Awards left the audience in awe through the announcement of her highly-anticipated 11th studio album, titled "The Tortured Poets Department". Swift's night at the Grammys became even more memorable as she clinched the award for Album of the Year for her previous album, "Midnights".

Although her song "Anti-Hero" faced tough competition and didn't win the Best Pop Solo Performance category, Swift managed to steal the spotlight by announcing her new musical endeavour. Dressed in a classic white gown, she took centre stage to share the exciting news with her fans.

While accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award for "Midnights", Swift expressed her gratitude to her fans and took the opportunity to disclose her secret project. "I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans, so I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years," she revealed.

Swift then dropped the bombshell news, stating, "My brand new album comes out April 19. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department'."

After the announcement, Taylor Swift took to her social media accounts to share the album's cover, featuring a poster of herself lying on a bed. The singer captioned the post, ''All's fair in love and poetry... New album 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT'. Out April 19.'' "The Tortured Poets Department", comprises 16 songs along with an additional bonus track titled "The Manuscript".

Taylor Swift achieves historic fourth Grammy's Album of the Year win
Related topic:
Taylor SwiftMidnightsThe Tortured Poets DepartmentGrammys 2024
push notification