Taylor Swift becomes richest woman in music with $1.6b net worth

Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift has now been named the wealthiest female musician in the world, overtaking Rihanna with an estimated net worth of US $1.6 billion, as per Forbes. This achievement follows Swift's entry into the billionaire club in October 2023, primarily driven by the massive success of her Eras Tour and the significant worth of her music catalogue.

At 34, Taylor Swift is the first musician to achieve billionaire status primarily through her music and live performances. Her fortune includes $600 million from tours and royalties, $600 million from her music catalogue, and $125 million in real estate holdings.

With this milestone, Taylor Swift has surpassed Rihanna, who was previously the wealthiest female musician, mainly due to the success of her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty brands. Rihanna's net worth is now estimated at $1.4 billion, putting her just behind Swift on the Forbes rankings.

Taylor Swift is positioned at #2,117 on Forbes' global billionaires list, while Rihanna holds the #2,336 spot. When compared to other affluent female musicians, Swift's net worth far exceeds that of stars such as Beyoncé, Madonna, and Celine Dion.

Swift is currently on a break but will resume her Eras Tour in Miami on October 18, 2024.

