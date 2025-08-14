Music
Taylor Swift unveils first-look posters for upcoming album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has revealed the first-look posters for her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl", offering fans a glimpse into what she describes as one of the most vibrant periods of her life. The album is scheduled for release on October 3.

Sharing the posters on Instagram, Swift wrote, "And, baby, that's show business for you. New album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'. Out October 3. Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift." She first announced the project on the "New Heights Show" podcast hosted by Jason Kelce, brother of her partner Travis Kelce. 

"This album is about what was going on behind the scenes of my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant," she said, adding that it came from "the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place" in her life.

The album cover features Swift lying in a swimming pool, wearing a crystalline bralette with scallop-shaped diamond embellishments. Other images show her in a voluminous pastel feathered gown and an elaborate showgirl costume adorned with sequins, beads, chains, and a matching headpiece.

Comprising 12 tracks, the record will include songs such as "The Fate of Ophelin", "Elizabeth Taylor", "Father Figure", "Ruin the Friendship", and "Wood". 

The title track will feature a collaboration with pop singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift's previous release, "The Tortured Poets Department", was a two-part album containing 31 songs. She announced "The Life of a Showgirl" during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Midnights" at the 66th Grammy Awards.

The singer concluded her record-breaking "Eras Tour" on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The 149-show global run, which began on March 17, 2023, generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.

