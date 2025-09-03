'Peace or War': China's Xi hosts massive military parade with Putin and Kim

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, (L-R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks with China's President Xi Jinping and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Sergey Bobylev / POOL / AFP)

Russia's Putin, North Korea's Kim join Xi Jinping in Beijing

Tiananmen Square parade shows off latest military hardware

Event marks anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two

Western leaders have largely shunned Beijing spectacle

Xi has outlined vision of new global order

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war as he held his country's largest-ever military parade on Wednesday, flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

The lavish event to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat at the end of World War Two has been largely shunned by Western leaders, with Putin and Kim - pariahs in the West due to the Ukraine war and Kim's nuclear ambitions - the guests of honour.

Designed to project China's military might and diplomatic clout, it also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and volatile policymaking strain its relations with allies and rivals alike.

"Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum," Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square, adding that the Chinese people "firmly stand on the right side of history".

Members of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force march during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. REUTERS

Riding in an open-top limousine, Xi then inspected the troops and cutting-edge military equipment such as missiles, tanks and drones on display.

Helicopters trailing large banners and fighter jets flew in formation above during the 70-minute showcase thick with symbolism and propaganda which culminated in the release of 80,000 peace doves and colourful balloons.

Wearing a suit in the style of those worn by former leader Mao Zedong, Xi earlier greeted more than 20 leaders on the red carpet including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who made a surprise appearance despite widespread protests at home. Xi's wife, Peng Liyuan, could be heard saying "Nice to meet you" and "Welcome to China" to several of the guests in English.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social as the parade kicked off, highlighted the U.S. role in helping China secure its freedom from Japan.

"Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," Trump added.

Trump had earlier told reporters he did not see the parade as a challenge to the United States and reiterated his "very good relationship" with Xi. Japan's top government spokesperson declined to comment on the parade on Wednesday, adding Asia's top two economies were building constructive relations.

Photo: Reuters

VISION FOR NEW GLOBAL ORDER

Xi has cast World War Two as a major turning point in the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation", in which it overcame the humiliation of Japan's invasion to become an economic and geopolitical powerhouse.

Earlier this week, Xi unveiled his vision of a new global order at a regional security summit, calling for unity against "hegemonism and power politics", a thinly veiled swipe at his rival across the Pacific Ocean.

"Xi feels confident that the table has turned. It's China that is back in the driver's seat now," said Wen-Ti Sung, fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub, based in Taiwan.

"It's been Trumpian unilateralism rather than China's wolf warrior diplomacy when people talk about the leading source of uncertainty in the international system," he added.

Beyond the pomp, analysts are watching whether Xi, Putin and Kim may signal closer defence relations following a pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, an outcome that may alter the military calculus in the Asia-Pacific region.

Putin has already used the occasion to seal deeper energy deals with China, while the gathering has given Kim an opportunity to gain implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons.

Kim, debuting in his first major multilateral event, became the first North Korean to attend a Chinese military parade in 66 years.

He travelled to Beijing with his daughter Ju Ae, whom South Korean intelligence consider his most likely successor although she was not seen alongside him at the parade.

Photo: Reuters

IMPRESSIVE STRIDES

Over the past two years, more than a dozen generals - many formerly close to Xi - have been purged from the People's Liberation Army in a sweeping corruption crackdown.

"The parade allows Xi to focus the world's attention on its impressive strides in modernizing its military hardware, while overshadowing the stubborn challenges afflicting the PLA, most notably the continued purges rolling through the ranks of its most senior officers," said Jon Czin, a foreign policy analyst at Brookings Institution, a U.S.-based think tank.

Nothing was left to chance for the milestone gathering.

Major roads and schools were closed in Beijing for the parade, the culmination of weeks of painstaking security preparations and midnight rehearsals.

Local governments nationwide mobilised tens of thousands of volunteers and Communist Party members to monitor for any signs of potential unrest around the parade, estimates based on online recruitment notices show.