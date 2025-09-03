Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Wed Sep 3, 2025 11:54 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:39 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

DU student Ali Husen slapped with 6-month suspension for threatening rape

Wed Sep 3, 2025 11:54 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:39 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Sep 3, 2025 11:54 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:39 PM
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Dhaka University authorities have suspended Ali Husen, a student of the sociology department, for six months for making offensive remarks and issuing rape threats to a fellow female student on Facebook.

The action was taken following the recommendation of a probe body formed by the proctor's office, said a DU press release signed by acting director of the public relations office, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The release said Ali Husen used abusive language and threatened a female student on social media, prompting the authorities to take the disciplinary action.

At the same time, the complaint against Ali Husen has been referred to the university's anti-sexual harassment cell.

Earlier, the DU authorities have formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident of threats of "gang rape" issued against BM Fahmida Alam, a candidate for the Liberation War and Democratic Movement post in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) elections.

BM Fahmida Alam from the left-leaning panels Oporajeyo '71 and Odommo '24, earlier moved the High Court against the nomination of SM Farhad, a general secretary candidate from Islami Chhatra Shibir led panel named 'Oikkoboddho Shikharthi Jote' (United Student Alliance).

Following her writ petition, the HC on September 1 stayed the Ducsu election process until October 30. However, an hour later, the Appellate Division's chamber court overturned the stay order. Soon after, DU student Ali Husen posted a Facebook status, threatening to organise a "march for gang rape" against Fahmida.

 

Related topic:
Ducsu electionrape threatDU rape threat incident in Ducsu pollsDucsu polls controversy over female student rape threat
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

DU student rape threat

An alarming display of toxicity

18h ago

Uproar in DU after student issues ‘rape threat’ to Ducsu election candidate

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

৯ সেপ্টেম্বরেই ডাকসু নির্বাচন

আজ বুধবার প্রধান বিচারপতি সৈয়দ রিফাত আহমেদের নেতৃত্বে আপিল বিভাগের সাত সদস্যের বেঞ্চে এ আদেশ দেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

নেতানিয়াহুর বাড়ির সামনে ‘আগুন জ্বালিয়ে’ বিক্ষোভ

২৪ মিনিট আগে