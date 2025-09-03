DU student Ali Husen slapped with 6-month suspension for threatening rape

Dhaka University authorities have suspended Ali Husen, a student of the sociology department, for six months for making offensive remarks and issuing rape threats to a fellow female student on Facebook.

The action was taken following the recommendation of a probe body formed by the proctor's office, said a DU press release signed by acting director of the public relations office, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, today.

The release said Ali Husen used abusive language and threatened a female student on social media, prompting the authorities to take the disciplinary action.

At the same time, the complaint against Ali Husen has been referred to the university's anti-sexual harassment cell.

Earlier, the DU authorities have formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident of threats of "gang rape" issued against BM Fahmida Alam, a candidate for the Liberation War and Democratic Movement post in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) elections.

BM Fahmida Alam from the left-leaning panels Oporajeyo '71 and Odommo '24, earlier moved the High Court against the nomination of SM Farhad, a general secretary candidate from Islami Chhatra Shibir led panel named 'Oikkoboddho Shikharthi Jote' (United Student Alliance).

Following her writ petition, the HC on September 1 stayed the Ducsu election process until October 30. However, an hour later, the Appellate Division's chamber court overturned the stay order. Soon after, DU student Ali Husen posted a Facebook status, threatening to organise a "march for gang rape" against Fahmida.